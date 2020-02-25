STAUNTON — Staunton Montessori School will be adding an upper adolescent program for 15- to 18-year-olds this August.
Founded in 1980, the school currently offers a primary program for 3-6 year olds, an elementary program for 6-12 year olds and an adolescent program for ages 12-15.
The school announced the decision to expand Wednesday, citing "increasing interest from families in the community seeking an alternative to conventional high school programming" and "the success of the adolescent program" that began in 2016.
Coursework will align with state standards by the Virginia Department of Education, the school said, and students will have opportunities to concurrently enroll in college courses and engage in community internships.
