STAUNTON — The city of Staunton has terminated 64 part-time employees as a result of the "operational disruptions and substantial revenue reductions" as a result of COVID-19.
In a released statement, the city said the loss of revenue has caused a need for a hiring freeze, a freeze of non-essential operating and capital expenditures, and the suspension or reduction of certain city programs and services.
“Unfortunately, given the unknown duration of the current public health emergency and disaster, we have decided to terminate employment of a number of part-time employees who are unable to work due to the suspension and/or reduction of city programs and services,” said city manager Steve Rosenberg. “We arrived at this very difficult decision only after implementing all other reasonable alternatives and following a comprehensive review of position duties, and programs and services that are currently suspended and/or reduced.”
The separation date for affected employees is Friday, with last payroll checks to be processed May 8.
The city said this "involuntary termination of employment" will allow affected employees access to unemployment benefits.
Rosenberg stressed that no positions are being eliminated.
“When the city moves forward into a recovery phase, and as we decide to restore programs and services, we will advertise and fill vacant positions. Affected employees will be encouraged to reapply for any position vacancy for which they are qualified,” he said.
