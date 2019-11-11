Ninety veterans who served in battle from World War II to Afghanistan and other modern conflicts were honored in a special event at Stuarts Draft Middle School on Monday morning.
For the second year in a row, Stuarts Draft Middle School invited local veterans for a special Veterans Day experience to honor them, and to give students a tangible experience of seeing who real veterans are and hearing their stories. Students and staff invited family members and friends who are veterans or in active service. From young adults to elderly, some of whom were using walkers, at least 90 veterans joined the student body.
Stuarts Draft Middle Principal Scott Musick was glad to recognize selfless servants in the community, and make service tangible to a young generation.
“If we don’t take opportunities like this to have veterans come in and be visible to our kids and our community, then we kind of forget not just the meaning of Veterans Day, but what happens in our country in terms of service, in terms of sacrifice. This makes it real,” Musick said. Real people, who served in real places, doing real things for their country.
The United States Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy were among the divisions represented as almost half the adult audience rose when the names of attending veterans were read in recognition of their service and sacrifice in the name of duty, honor and country.
“Kids hear about [veterans] in their history classroom, but on this day they actually get to see what a veteran is. Their friends, grandparents, aunts, uncles, dads. We have them from all the different generations, so it’s good for the kids to see what a veteran looks like, not just to hear about it,” said Tammy Johnson, physical education teacher and one of the primary organizers of the Veterans Day event at Stuarts Draft Middle.
Interacting with veterans, many of whom spent the day at the school, provides a different outlet for kids to learn, she added.
After the school assembly, students had an opportunity to interact with the local veterans, and learn more.
Some veterans brought war artifacts and memorabilia that students could look at as they talked about them. In another location, question-and-answer sessions were held between students and veterans, both retired and in active duty, allowing kids to ask any questions they wanted.
“That first-hand knowledge, that first-hand experience, is what’s just so fabulous,” said Ellen Phillips, seventh-grade history teacher at Stuarts Draft Middle.
The student band played a selection of patriotic songs, and the elementary school choir joined the program to sing several pieces. Veterans in uniform presented the colors before keynote speakers took the stage.
Col. Laureen Barone traveled from West Virginia to speak to the attentive student body.
“A veteran of military service is someone who, at one point in life, wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for the amount up to, and including, one’s life,” Barone said.
Now retired, Barone came from a long career of service that began at West Point in 1979, after the institution began accepting women. The daughter of two World War II veterans, she carried on her parents’ legacy throughout her career. What started as a five-year commitment turned into a life-long work.
Soldiers may have various motivations to serve, Barone said. Another person, a belief or a dream.
“America’s veterans are, and will always be, the pride and backbone of this great country, which is still a beacon of hope for so many throughout the world. Always remember that all gave some, and some gave all.”
