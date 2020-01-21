Two safeTALK suicide prevention programs have been scheduled in March in Waynesboro.
SafeTALK, the world's fastest growing suicide prevention training, is a three-and-a-half hour evidence-based program that prepares helpers to identify persons with thoughts of suicide and connect them to suicide first-aid resources.
In Waynesboro, a morning session will be held on March 10 and an evening session will be offered on March 12. The training is offered at no cost.
"We are so pleased to partner and be able to offer this training at no cost to the region," said Crystal Heinz, executive director of the Staunton-based Mental Health America of Augusta. "We had a strong response to our Giving Tuesday fundraising and are glad that we can offer this training as a result of so many people's interest in providing suicide prevention trainings."
The program is open to everyone ages 15 and older. The workshop includes videos that illustrate both non-alert and alert responses.
Advanced registration is required, and space is limited. More information on the suicide alertness trainings are available at https://www.facebook.com/pg/MentalHealthAmericaOfAugusta/events/.
