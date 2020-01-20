HARRISONBURG — The Sunnyside Communities board of trustees announced last Wednesday a new president and CEO effective in March.
Sunnyside Communities board of trustees appointed Josh O. Lyons as president and CEO. Lyons succeeds John “Jack” Broaddus, who announced his intent to retire in June 2019.
“We are delighted to have someone with Josh’s level of experience and industry knowledge to lead Sunnyside Communities into the future,” said James Rowe, chair of Sunnyside Communities board of trustees. “Josh has a lifelong relationship with senior living that will serve him well moving forward.”
Rowe noted that the search committee looked at a diverse slate of candidates from more than seven states, selecting the candidate who best fit the criteria the board had established for the next CEO.
A search committee formed by the board, with the assistance of the consulting firm CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), selected Lyons following a national search.
Lyons has served as the executive director of the Sunnyside campus in Harrisonburg since 2014 and has more than 20 years of experience in the senior living industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.