Natural Chimneys pool renovation
In a 6-1 vote, the Augusta County board of supervisors approved a change order for Natural Chimney’s pool project.
In June, the board awarded a contract to National Pools for the renovation. The current plan includes making the deep end more shallow and adding more ADA-compliant renovations. The current baby pool structure has been shut down.
A previous bid to add a splash park totaling $150,000 was denied. However, an opportunity arose to create a beach access that would include a splash structure, Deputy County Administrator Jennifer Whetzel told the board Wednesday night.
“You would go into the pool, it would be a shallow end with the splash structure and then it would [go] into the deeper end of the pool,” said Whetzel. “It’s combining the kids pool and splash structure with the main pool.”
The change would allow the project to be funded with money from the Parks and Rec depreciation account, more ADA-compliant options and have one pump that would serve the entire pool, she noted.
Per procurement policy, a change order over 25% of the contract or $50,000 needs board approval.
North River supervisor Marshall Pattie voted against the change.
“It’s in my district and the problem I have with it isn’t necessarily this particular feature, although it does seem quite expensive,” Pattie said. “It’s that we still don’t have a rank order of things to do in Natural Chimneys Park. We have other systems that we should probably look at. I think it’s a nice thing to have, but I don’t know if it’s a necessary thing at this point.”
Deerfield to be county maintained
At the request of the Deerfield Ruritans, the board unanimously voted to pay utilities until June 30, 2020, in the amount of $4,000 at Deerfield Community Center.
The Deerfield Ruritans had previously been paying the building’s utilities and maintaining the building. Going forward, it will be a county-maintained building.
“The concern is now that, like most Ruritan Clubs, rotary club members are dwindling. They are down in numbers and up in age,” said County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald. “Every dollar that they raise is used to pay the utility bill.”
The board approved a resolution to dissolve the Deerfield Trust so that the building will revert back to county property, and approved the funding request using the Pastures District infrastructure account.
Concerns over animal shelter
Prior to public comments, County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald addressed social media rumors regarding Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center, the Valley’s animal shelter in Lyndhurst.
A social media post circulated stating that the shelter would convert to a high-kill shelter. Fitzgerald told the public Wednesday night that post was not true.
“The only discussion had was the fact that we have a brand new director at the shelter. Any time we have a new director, we have the opportunity to take a step back,” said Fitzgerald. “At our last board meeting, we asked that she look at the shelter and policies and procedures and if there are things that she feels as a director need to change.”
The shelter currently has a 97% save rate. While it’s not possible to make a municipal shelter a no-kill shelter, the shelter works to reach a high save rate and it is not likely to change, Fitzgerald noted.
One member of the public spoke on the matter.
“If I worked for the city or the county, I would have been very angry at the things that were said...when that was not the case,” Laurie Day, an active shelter volunteer, said. “I hope that this can be a time of healing and moving forward to make the shelter even better than it already is.”
