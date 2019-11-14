VERONA – The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of another new fire truck in a 6-1 vote Wednesday night.
The new fire truck totals $597,148, and will be housed at Co. 10 on Richmond Road. The first new fire truck approved will go to Fishersville’s Co. 11. The purchase will be made with funds from the capital depreciation account.
Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief David Nichols said Wednesday night he expects the first new fire truck to be in service in February and March, while the second would not arrive until July or August.
“That would put a 2019 engine at our Fishersville station and a 2020 unit at our Richmond Road station,” said Nichols. “That is in compliance with our strategic plan. Our replacement schedule, we’re actually behind, but this will get us closer to being back on track.”
A six-person committee comprised of firefighters, captains and lieutenants examined specifications from different vendors before requesting the purchase of the fire engines, Nichols noted.
“Using that same set of specifications, we’ll be purchasing the unit that’s going to be identical to the unit that was approved earlier this year,” he said. “By having units that are close, if not identical, it cuts down on training time, it cuts down on maintenance. If we can have apparatus closely designed, it’s a lot easier for training and familiarity and operational effectiveness on the fire ground.”
The request for the fire truck came after the Fire-Rescue department was denied for a grant from The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) fund.
“The staff knows exactly where they want to go and the chief knows exactly where he wants to go,” Butch Wells, who represents the Beverley Manor District and serves as Emergency Services liaison, said. “I’ve been very impressed with what’s going on with fire and rescue right now. They have a vision and they want to move forward.”
Riverheads District Supervisor Michael Shull, who joined Wednesday’s meeting via phone, did not vote in favor of the purchase, noting issues in the bidding process.
“As with before, there were some discrepancies in the bidding process,” said Shull. “I voted no to begin with the last time. We have not gotten any better this time. I really think that when you spend half a million dollars that you need to go back and go through a bidding process.”
The purchase of the new fire truck was approved on a 6-1 vote.
The board also approved funding for three fire departments as recommended by the Fire-Rescue Grant Committee. Riverheads Volunteer Fire Company requested $32,720 for new equipment; $20,000 to Craigsville for brush vehicle equipment; and $50,000 for Augusta County Fire-Rescue for an engraving machine, a rolling rack and a cascade system and compressor.
All three requests passed with a 6-1 vote, with Shull voting no to each one because of not having proper time to read over the materials before Wednesday’s meeting.
