A majority of Waynesboro business owners reported severe losses because of COVID-19 according to data collected via a survey from Waynesboro’s Economic Development Authority.
Waynesboro’s Economic Development Office launched the survey to “assess the impacts and identify common challenges to produce a response strategy and deploy resources to address critical business needs.”
Out of 53 responses collected by May 1, 26% of businesses reported a 91-100% revenue decline as a result of COVID-19. Only 4% reported no decline in revenue since the pandemic. When asked to what level the business had been impacted by COVID-19, 63% reported severe loss with an additional 23% reporting moderate loss. No business indicated they had seen an increase in business.
According to the survey data, the most commonly reported type of loss was slow or no sales. Eighteen percent of businesses also indicated they were experiencing employee absenteeism, while 16% indicated issues with supply chain distribution.
Most responding businesses fell in the professional and technical services, followed by retail businesses. Of the 53 responding businesses, 29% are temporarily closed, 38% have scaled back their hours of operation, 34% have modified their products or services and 21% have furloughed or laid off employees. The number of employees laid off ranged from one to 30, averaging 14.
When asked if the current business climate were to continue how long it would take for their business to see significant negative impacts, such as layoffs or temporary or permanent closure, 28% said that layoffs or closures have already occurred. Eighteen percent noted that they did not anticipate layoffs or closure, while the remaining businesses speculated they would see significant negative impacts anywhere between one week and six months.
Thirteen of the 53 businesses noted they had applied for either Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or both. But no business reported having actually received those funds at the time of survey completion.
Additionally, 15 businesses reported that they did not have business insurance, while another 15 reported that they did have business insurance. Of those businesses who do have insurance, all 15 reported that the insurance does not cover loss of income in a pandemic situation.
