Only one new face will join Waynesboro’s city council after voters made their choices on who will represent them at a local level in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Three of five council seats were up for election this year — Ward A, Ward B and the at-large seat.
According to unofficial election results Tuesday evening, Lana Williams prevailed in Ward A over Kanise Marshall — earning about 59% of the overall vote. Marshall received a total of 1,064 votes in comparison to Williams’ 1,573. Twenty-two write-in votes were cast in Ward A.
Williams could not be immediately reached for comment by press time on Tuesday, but Marshall said she congratulates Williams on her victory.
“I appreciate the opportunity to run and the people who believed in me,” Marshall said. “We both ran strong campaigns, and I hope the city comes together to be united and not divided.”
The Ward A seat is held by Jeannie McCutcheon who was appointed to fill the seat on an interim basis after councilwoman Elzena Anderson resigned on March 1. McCutcheon’s term ends June 30.
Incumbent Bruce Allen will keep his seat for Ward B after winning his fourth term on council. Allen has served for 12 years with half of that time as the city’s mayor.
“I’ll continue to do the work that I have for the last 12 years,” Allen said, adding that he was humbled by the win. “I won’t let them down.”
Allen was challenged by DuBose Egleston Jr. and Marcia Geiger. Egleston previously served on council from 1998 to 2002. After that time, he ran for both the Ward C and at-large seats in the 2002 to 2008 elections, but was also unsuccessful in those four attempts.
According to unofficial results Tuesday night, Allen won a majority of the votes in all five precincts with 1,350 total votes. Geiger received 1,097 total votes and Egleston 295. Four write-in votes were cast in Ward B.
Although Geiger said she “wouldn’t say no” to a future council run, Egleston said he would most likely not seek election to council again.
“I’ve been involved for 30 years. I think it’s time for term limits, and that was one of my big selling points,” Egleston said. “I don’t know what the people of Waynesboro want because it’s obviously not me.”
Geiger said she was thankful for everyone who voted for her and grateful for the work of her supporters.
“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get some new blood and new ideas on council, but I hope that Bruce will move the city forward,” she said.
In the at-large race, current city mayor Terry Short Jr. edged out a win with 1,602 total votes compared to challenger Jim Wood’s 1,194. Wood won four of five city precincts, excluding the absentee votes where Short received 1,190 compared to Wood’s 667. Ten write-in votes were cast for the at-large seat.
Wood said he was disappointed in the results, but “happy that Waynesboro will have majority conservative voices on council.”
“The conversation is not over,” Wood said. “Hopefully council as a whole understands they represent the people.”
Short said he extends his gratitude to Wood for his “interest in serving the community and wishes him the best in the future.”
“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled in the confidence voters have put in me on council and will continue to work hard the next four years,” Short said.
Short’s re-election does not guarantee him another term as the city’s mayor. Council selects a mayor and vice mayor every two years, and will make a selection after June 30.
