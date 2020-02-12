Love is in the air, and luckily for singles, you don’t need a date to attend Thursday’s event at The Faded Poppy in Waynesboro.
“Not everyone is partnered up,” said Sara Kite, owner of the Faded Poppy, when asked why the store is celebrating Galentine’s Day.
The Faded Poppy, a wedding planning and floral arrangement store owned by Sara and Jason Kite, is hosting a Galentine’s Day event at its Rosser Avenue location. also known as “Galentine’s Day” thanks to inspiration from the popular comedy, “Parks and Recreation.”
“The idea is to bring some of the women in our community together to spend just a few minutes in the same space to celebrate sisterhood,” Sara Kite said. “Just promoting that it doesn’t always have to be about cupid and red roses.”
Inspired by character Leslie Knope from the television show “Parks and Recreation,” who introduced the world to the concept of Galentine’s Day on the Emmy-nominated comedy, The Faded Poppy will have a syrup and waffle tasting.
“People say, ‘Well, I would come in, but I don’t have a Valentine,’” Sara Kite said. “I’m like, ‘Why do you have to have a Valentine? Treat yourself to something! Come in, get yourself some fresh flowers. Come in, get yourself a card.’”
Victoria Bender, Sara Kite’s “bestie,” will also be at The Faded Poppy throughout the event to give free hair consultations and share some quick, easy hair styling ideas for women.
Galentine’s Day at The Faded Poppy will also include the revealing of the business’s European-style flower market, which will feature American-grown, seasonally available stems grown by women-owned local flower farms.
“We opened the mercantile with the hopes that our community would feel like they had a place to shop for nice gifts and local flowers, but also feel welcome to come in for socializing and meeting their neighbors,” Sara Kite said.
She added that fostering a sense of community and support between women is important, as she said there can often be a sense of competition between one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.