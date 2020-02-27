Two Augusta County residents cashed in large prizes playing the Virginia Lottery this month.
Jasmine Kesterson of Verona won $200,000 playing Powerball. According to a press release from the Virginia Lottery, Kesterson bought her ticket at Speedway on Lee Highway in Verona as a “spur-of-the-moment decision.”
Kesterson was buying a Powerball ticket and decided to spend an extra dollar for the Power Play. Her ticket matched four balls plus the Powerball number in the Feb. 1 drawing. The prize, which is usually $50,000, was quadrupled by her decision to spend the extra dollar for Power Play.
A county man cashed in a $1 million prize after buying a winning “Millionaire Maker” scratcher ticket from Nishi Food Mart on West Beverly Street in Staunton. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Randy McCutcheon of Craigsville said after discovering he’d won the $1 million prize, he went to work and told his boss what happened, who then told him to take the day off.
According to the Virginia Lottery, McCutcheon had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. McCutcheon chose the cash option.
McCutcheon said he and his wife plan to use their winnings to buy a new truck, help out family and give to their favorite charities.
