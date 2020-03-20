The Central Shenandoah Health District now has three positive COVID-19 cases after announcing Thursday an additional two confirmed cases in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.
James Madison University confirmed Thursday that officials were made aware that one of the positive cases is a JMU student. The university said in a statement that the student lives off campus and recently traveled overseas.
"The travel was personal, and not university-sponsored through one of JMU's international programs," the statement continued. "The student was not treated at the University Health Center, and is self-isolating in a location off campus."
The Virginia Department of Health is managing the case, identifying and reaching out to individuals who may have been in contact with the student and informing them to isolate.
"As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout the Commonwealth, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene," said Laura Kornegay, director of CSHD. "Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies is lessening the impact of this pandemic."
The Central Shenandoah Health District spans approximately 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.