For those who are getting cabin fever staying at home in self isolation during the coronavirus outbreak, “bear hunting” in Waynesboro may be the solution.
Community members may have noticed stuffed teddy bears popping up in their neighbors windows across the past couple days. Based on the children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen, neighborhoods have been placing stuffed bears in their windows and porches to keep families entertained during the coronavirus outbreak while also adhering to social distancing.
To participate in the hunt, families either drive or walk through neighborhoods “hunting” for bears. At least 200 bears have popped up in Waynesboro alone.
A Facebook group, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt in Waynesboro, VA” emerged from the activity, allowing neighbors to connect and share where bears can be found. One group member who also is a children’s book author and elementary school counselor, Ashley Bartley, made a free printable for children to use during their hunt. The printable is available online at https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Neighborhood-and-Community-Bear-Hunt-for-use-during-Distance-Learning-5365957.
Similar to the Waynesboro bear hunting page, Facebook pages also have emerged in Staunton and Augusta County.
Bartley and her husband took their three boys on a bear hunt through the Teaverton and Windward Pointe neighborhoods in Fishersville.
“They loved counting bears, waving to neighbors and searching for the biggest bear. We walked three miles, spotting 44 bears and they were excited the entire time,” Bartley said. “I’m so grateful to live in a community who comes together for each other in so many creative ways during such an unprecedented time.”
