FISHERSVILLE — Major changes are underway at the United Way of Greater Augusta.
The organization announced Kristi Williams, who previously served as director of operations, as the new president and CEO.
And Williams’ first action was to rename the organization the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro (SAW).
“I feel like our new name more clearly represents the localities that we serve — Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. I want our community to see their home listed in our name and know that United Way SAW is here to support them,” Williams said in a press release.
Williams, according to the release, joined United Way in 2018 as a donor and community relations coordinator, as well as director of operations. Before joining United Way, Williams served as director of marketing and communications for the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as director of hospitality for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Williams moved to Virginia in 2004, and lives in Waynesboro with her husband of 10 years and two children.
“I love the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area, and I am passionate about the needs of all of our community members,” said Williams in the press release. “I am excited to lead the United Way and work toward helping our community members to receive equitable opportunities. It’s a challenging time right now, and I am honored to be able to help our community move forward together.”
United Way Board of Directors Chair Dwight Johnson said that the board unanimously voted to promote Williams to the position of CEO.
“Her enthusiasm for the mission of the United Way and her dedication to the community are unparalleled,” Johnson said in the press release.
Margaret Hersh is oncoming board chair for United Way.
“Kristi has risen to the challenges of our recent past and helped chart a future which benefits our entire community,” said Hersh in the press release. “We could not be more pleased to have her in this position.”
Williams added that the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro community “is living in a time of uncertainty, and UW-SAW is focused on hearing their individual needs and addressing them directly. The SAW community is strong, and with the support of each other, we will get through this together.”
