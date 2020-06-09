UPDATE: A woman reported missing by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office on Monday was found dead at the scene of a crash, state police said Tuesday.
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County at 7:34 p.m. Monday night on Route 42 in the Augusta Springs community, according to a press release. The driver, Desirae G. Washington, 25, of Craigsville, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
On Monday afternoon, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for Washington and her two children, 5-year-old Grace and 1-year-old Violet, who were supposed to be driving back to their Craigsville home after dropping off a man at his Dayton house on Sunday night, according to a press release.
Washington and the two girls were last seen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, but hadn't made it home, according to a press release.
The accident happened when Washington's 2006 GMC Envoy ran off the left side of the road while traveling south, went over an embankment, struck a tree and overturned onto its side.
Both girls, who were secured in child safety seats, were transported to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries.
An earlier update from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office on Monday night had indicated Washington and the children had been located, but did not provide any details on their conditions.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
