VERONA — An inmate at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona tested negative for the coronavirus, MRRJ announced Friday evening.
Laura Kornegay, district director of Central Shenandoah Health Department in Lexington, confirmed the negative result for the 37-year-old male inmate, according to a press release sent from Superintendent Jeff Newton.
"The jail would like to express its sincere thanks to all of the healthcare staff working to overcome this virus in this unprecedented time," the release said.
The inmate, who had been in custody since March 11, is being held for a felony probation violation and does not have any known underlying health concerns. The inmate self-reported he visited New York the first week of March — although he is not sure specifically where, and thinks "somewhere around New York City."
According to a statement from the jail, MRRJ did not start screening new inmates until March 12 and the 37-year-old male is the only person who has been tested.
"MRRJ will continue to implement procedures to minimize exposure to staff and inmates as needed, observing guidance from the Health Department and the CDC," the release said.
According to a press release earlier in the week, if an inmate does test positive for COVID-19 the jail will implement "planned, long-term, operational changes."
