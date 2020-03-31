STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 10:40 a.m. Monday at Hershey Chocolate Company's Stuarts Draft location after a man fell three stories from a building.
Three stories is approximately 20 to 30 feet, according to Stuarts Draft Fire & Rescue Chief Logan Parker.
Parker said rescue personnel were unable to determine the cause of the man’s fall, “but he fell and sustained significant injuries.”
The man’s name, age and where he lives were not obtained at the time of the incident because his injuries were so serious that rescue personnel focused on airlifting him to UVa as soon as possible.
On Tuesday afternoon, Jeff Beckman, director of corporate communications for Hershey, said that the man who fell was an employee of a contractor working on construction at the Stuarts Draft location Monday.
The construction is to expand facilities adjacent to the Stuarts Draft plant, Beckman said in an email statement.
"As a company that focuses every day on safety, we are deeply saddened that this incident happened while this individual was working on our project and we wish him a full and speedy recovery," said Beckman in the email.
Beckman said that The Hershey Company would be in communication with the injured man's employer "to understand what occurred, confirm their safety protocols and that they have procedures in place to prevent any further incidents as we complete this expansion project in the weeks ahead."
