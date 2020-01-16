MOUNT CRAWFORD — Three men, including one from Crimora, were killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the 239.3 mile-marker in Rockingham County, Virginia State Police said.
A 2016 Volvo tractor trailer driven by William A. Milam, 52, of Jamestown, Tennessee, was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off of the left side of the roadway at 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
The Volvo drove through the median and collided with two vehicles heading southbound — a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Dylan P. Snell, 33, of Clemmons, North Carolina, and a 2012 Ford E-450 driven by Robert W. Fitzgerald Jr., 41, of Crimora.
Milam, Snell and Fitzgerald died at the scene as a result of their injuries, police said. All three men were wearing seat belts.
A passenger in the Ford, a 32-year-old male, was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
During the accident, a 2003 Honda Element heading south collided with the Ford. The driver of the Honda Element, a 21-year-old male from Stephens City, and a passenger in the Honda Element, a 21-year-old male, both suffered minor injuries in the crash and were also transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. Both males were wearing seat belts.
Also during the crash, the Volvo’s trailer collided with a southbound 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by a 40-year-old male, of Florence, New Jersey, who suffered minor injuries despite wearing a seat belt and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital.
The crash cleanup caused I-81 southbound to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper C. White.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, VSP’s Motor Carrier Team, Harrisonburg Fire and Rescue, Rockingham Fire and Rescue, Virginia Department of Transportation, and DBI.
