No charges were placed on either driver involved in separate pedestrian crashes within Augusta County on Monday.
The first accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Lee Highway in Verona. According to Virginia State Police, a 2010 Honda Odyssey was traveling north in the right lane when a pedestrian stepped into the travel lane.
The pedestrian, a 55-year-old male from Waynesboro, was struck and transported to Augusta Health for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, a 76-year-old Verona woman, was not injured and no charges were placed.
Two hours later, police were called to the 300 block of St. James Road in Fishersville for another pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on St. James Road when it struck a 33-year-old Fishersville woman, police said.
According to police, the woman was wearing dark clothing and was on the right side of the roadway when she was struck. She was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the Impala, a 17-year-old Staunton male, was not injured and no charges were placed.
According to Jessica Cowardin with Virginia DMV communications, the DMV advises pedestrians to wear light-colored reflective clothing and carry a flashlight at night, use a crosswalk and walk against traffic, find a sober ride instead of walking after consuming alcohol, and avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music.
The DMV tells drivers to scan the road, yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, not to drive distracted or impaired, and to always be alert when backing up.
