A Waynesboro man was killed and woman injured Friday afternoon in the eastern side of the city, Waynesboro police said.
Police officers responded to a disturbance call at 1:34 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Avenue, a residential area off Fourth Street, said Waynesboro Police Sgt. Vincent Donald.
“The property owner had come by to check on the people who live here,” Donald said. “He saw a male and female inside and it looked like the female had been struck on the head.”
When officers arrived on the scene, they found an injured woman in her mid-40s and deceased man, 47-year-old Jim John Cash of Waynesboro. Police did not release the identity of the woman.
“We’re still trying to make determinations on what caused the head wounds,” Donald said. “The man possibly had a gunshot wound to the head. We’re not quite sure.”
The woman was originally going to be airlifted to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, but because of windy conditions, had to be taken by ambulance, Donald said. She remains in critical, but stable condition.
After finding the deceased man, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, which was executed late Friday afternoon. Police would not comment on whether a gun was found at the scene.
“This is obviously an ongoing police investigation,” said Donald, who added the death has been classified as suspicious.
Detectives are requesting that anyone with information about this case call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
After arriving at the house and clearing the building, officers had to remove three cats from the house.
“We can’t have cats running through the crime scene,” Donald said. “We don’t want them walking through blood and stuff like that.”
The cats were carried out individually in three small pet kennels and placed in the back of an animal control vehicle.
“We just take the cats in for safe keeping until we can notify next of kin and get the fluffies back to someone who can take care of them,” Donald said.
Since Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order in late March, officers have seen an increase in domestic calls.
“We’ve had an up tick of domestic violence and a little bit of an up tick in mental health services as well,” Donald said. “Folks are forced to stay together and we can’t really separate them.”
However, overall, Waynesboro residents are doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic, Donald said.
“What we’re doing is really flattening this curve,” he said. “For the most part, people in Waynesboro are obeying the stay-at-home order and only going out to buy groceries.”
