The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a missing man who reportedly shot himself and then drove on the Blue Ridge Parkway has been found uninjured.
The man, identified as William M. Feck, 33, was reportedly seen at an overlook on Afton Mountain on Monday at approximately 5 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the area of the Inn at Afton Monday afternoon after a third part reported that a man, believed to be Feck, shot himself in the upper chest/arm with a handgun. The man then allegedly drove south on the Blue Ridge Parkway in a white SUV.
Deputies were originally unable to locate Feck. A preliminary investigation revealed that family members had not spoken with Feck since Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.