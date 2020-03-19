COVID-19 RESOURCES

Many state, local and national agencies have created websites to provide information about COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a new strain of the coronavirus.

» Thomas Jefferson Health District, www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson, has created a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions regarding the coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.

» Virginia Department of Health: vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus

» Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

» Charlottesville City Schools: charlottesvilleschools.org/coronavirus

» Albemarle County Public Schools: k12albemarle.org/acps/division/Pages?COVID-19.aspx

» University of Virginia: https://www.virginia.edu/coronavirus

» UVa Health: https://uvahealth.com/services/infectious-disease/coronavirus-faqs

» Sentara Healthcare: sentara.com/coronavirus.aspx