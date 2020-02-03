Augusta County libraries, along with libraries in the Valley Libraries System in Staunton and Waynesboro, will be closed and online services unavailable through Presidents' Day Weekend.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 through Monday, Feb. 17, services will be unavailable because of a server migration and software upgrades. Augusta County and Staunton and Waynesboro city libraries will resume normal schedules and online availability on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
"Though we hate to inconvenience patrons, the new server should make for an improved experience for everyone, providing more reliability and faster operations of website functions and library apps. It also should make it more effective in the long run for the library system to operate," said Diantha McCauley, Augusta County Library director.
During the migration process, patrons will be unable to access the library catalog at www.valleylibraries.org, and online services and applications, such as Overdrive and hoopla, will experience intermittent disruption during the weekend.
The process will update and migrate library records to a new database, upgrade existing software and install new software.
