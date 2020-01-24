STAUNTON — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking public input to improve one of the highest crash corridors in the region — Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/West Main Street) in Augusta County and the city of Waynesboro.
VDOT is studying a 1.8-mile long stretch of U.S. 250 between Old White Bridge Road and Hopeman Parkway.
Residents and travelers can review identified safety and operational issues in the corridor, and comment on proposed improvements at route250corridorstudy.metroquest.com. Proposed improvements are intended to make the corridor not only safer, but also a more welcoming place to walk, bike, meet the bus or travel by personal vehicle.
VDOT, Augusta County and the city of Waynesboro will consider survey responses in selecting the final set of improvement recommendations.
The study team also includes ATCS Consulting, BRITE Transit and the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (SAWMPO).
More information on the project can be found online at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/waynesboro_and_augusta_county_-_route_250_corridor_improvement_study.asp.
