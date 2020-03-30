Local courts will continue to be impacted after the Supreme Court of Virginia extended its judicial emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration, which was issued on March 16, affects all district and circuit courts in Virginia through April 26 unless cancelled sooner by the Supreme Court of Virginia. It was initially scheduled to end on April 6.
“It is hereby ordered that non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts be and hereby are suspended. All deadlines are hereby tolled and extended,” the order reads.
Emergency hearing will still take place, including but not limited to, arraignments, bail review, protective orders, and child custody or protection cases. However, the order states that judges may “exercise their discretion” on whether or not to proceed with ongoing jury trials and cases in which the defendant is incarcerated.
Courtroom attendance will be limited to attorneys, parties, necessary witnesses and members of the press.
Waynesboro courts will be suspending all normal court operations to the public for all non-essential and non-emergency cases. In a statement from the sheriff’s office, those under witness subpoena, once released by the judge, will be escorted from the building. Those not under subpoena, to include family members or friends, will not be permitted to enter the courthouse.
Waynesboro juvenile and domestic relations and general district courts clerks will conduct non-emergency business by appointment only. Both offices will be available during regular business hours by telephone and email.
In Waynesboro Circuit Court, non-emergency business will also be conducted by appointment only. The clerk will be available during regular business hours by telephone and email. The clerk will accommodate individuals requiring access for matters including title or record searches and recordation of land records.
Protective order requests will be heard in the Waynesboro office when the office is staffed. Call (540) 942-6630 to check on availability.
Waynesboro Circuit Court can be reached at (540) 942-6616 or briggsna@ci.waynesboro.va.us; General District at (540) 942-6636 or jbalderson@vacourts.gov; and Juvenile and Domestic Relations at (540) 942-6633 or cbailey@vacourts.gov.
Effective Monday, Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s office is requiring appointments to enter the courthouse to further comply with health officials’ recommendations related to social distancing and limiting the number of individuals gathering.
“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s office has instituted this new policy during the COVID-19 pandemic to do all we can to protect the public during this period and our staff who work at the Augusta County courthouse,” Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said.
Appointments need to be made for civil filings including divorces, complaints and name changes. To apply for a concealed handgun permit, individuals will need to complete the application online before making an appointment. Appointments are also now required for those applying for marriage licenses, notary qualifications, administration of oaths and recordation of military discharge papers.
Only those “appearing in their normal professional capacity” will be allowed to enter without an appointment, including professionals recording deeds and attorneys representing clients.
More information about the online services for the public at the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s office can be found online at co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.
