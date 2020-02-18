Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate two separate pedestrian-related accidents in Augusta County that occurred Monday.
Shortly before 5 p.m. VSP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Lee Highway in Verona. A male subject was transported to Augusta Health with life-threatening injuries.
Two hours later, police were called to the 300 block of St. James Road in Fishersville for another pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A female was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious injuries.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
According to Jessica Cowardin with Virginia DMV communications, the DMV advises pedestrians to wear light-colored reflective clothing and carry a flashlight at night, use a crosswalk and walk against traffic, find a sober ride instead of walking after consuming alcohol, and avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music.
The DMV tells drivers to scan the road, yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, not to drive distracted or impaired, and to always be alert when backing up.
