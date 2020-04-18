After 75 years, a four-day show at Augusta Expo is not an option this year for the Augusta County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Show because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but the show will go on.
Online, that is.
“What we decided to do this year since we can’t have a live show — we felt like we have to do something because these kids have a lot of time and money invested,” said David Shiflett, a member of the Market Animal Show Board of Directors and a member of the Augusta County School Board.
Shifett, who has been involved with the show for more than 30 years, added this will be a good “life lesson” for children about adapting when life does not go as planned.
The board hopes to “try to mitigate losses” with an online market show, because market prices for animals this year are not what they are usually.
Through 4-H, the Market Animal Show gives children ages 9 to 18 the opportunity to show and then sell an animal they have raised.
“It’s just disappointing that these kids worked so hard, and they’re not going to get to have a live show,” Shiflett said.
Attending the Market Animal Show is not only an opportunity for children to earn money for the animal they have spent time and money raising, but also four days of getting to meet and make friends with children from other schools.
Children are encouraged to feed, wash, clip and otherwise prepare their animals for show, then follow the guidelines for presentation set by the Market Animal Show and video their presentation of their animal. Videos can be up to two minutes in length, and must be submitted by April 30. Photo submissions are due by April 24.
Animals will be divided into classes according to weight as they would be at a live show, and videos will be sent to a judge for evaluation.
“He’s going to place the classes just like it was a live show,” Shiflett said.
Premiums and ribbons will be awarded.
“Then, we’re going to have an online sale,” Shiflett said.
From April 30 to May 2, buyers and donors will be welcome to make donations in $25 increments. Each entry will have a lot number.
After the sale, children will we encouraged to write letters to buyers as they have done in the past, and thank them for “allowing them to participate.”
The third and final step of this year’s Market Animal Show will be a live animal auction on May 9 at Rockingham Livestock Market.
“We will sell the floor price to the packers just like we’ve done in the past,” Shiflett said.
Children who sell an animal on May 9 will receive a check from the Rockingham Livestock Market.
“All of this is voluntary,” Shiflett said. “Kids can participate in any part of it they want to.”
And they can sell their animal to whomever they choose.
“But we’re just trying to provide them with as many opportunities as we can,” he said.
The Market Animal Show has never been done online.
“We felt like we needed to do this for the kids,” Shiflett said.
Pandemic restrictions have closed some restaurants and required others to sell only carry-out or drive through.
If restaurants are not buying as much animal product to prepare and serve customers, then processors are not buying as many animals to process and sell to restaurants.
“It’s a chain reaction that’s catching up to us here, and, unfortunately, the kids are going to be seeing some of that,” said Matt Hickey, chairman of the show’s board.
Hickey, 39, grew up participating in the show, has been involved behind-the scenes since graduating college in 2004, and board chair for three years.
“This year’s kind of a very interesting year,” Hickey said.
However, what the Valley has is a “really strong community in the ag industry” that supports locally and will provide online opportunities for the children to sell their animals.
Hickey said it is important for the children to understand that they started a job raising an animal, and they need “to see it through.”
“This community wants to support these kids,” Hickey said of the sale options this year.
The virtual support sale will still give the children the opportunity to contact buyers, which enables them to practice communication skills and build relationships.
Last year’s show brought in $600,000.
Shirley Kaufman has been an agriculture teacher at Buffalo Gap High School for 26 years, and a 4H Livestock Team coach and involved with the Market Animal Show since 1990. Her son grew up participating in the show.
Kaufman said this year’s show will have 199 exhibitors showing 500 heads of steers, lambs and hogs.
“We’re the front runner on doing [an online] show in this area,” said Kaufman, who lives in Augusta County.
Kaufman said the idea was hers and she reached out to colleagues across the country to gather resources and information necessary to make an online sale possible.
“I’m a total believer in that we’re giving kids opportunities,” Kaufman said. “It’s a challenge, but life’s about challenges.”
Children will learn to market their animal virtually and practice their phone skills.
Kaufman said factors change in the agricultural world, and you must adapt.
“It’s a win-win situation for the kids,” she said of the online sale.
