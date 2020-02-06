VERONA — The fate of a nearly 200-foot proposed cell tower in Waynesboro will wait another month after the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-0 on Thursday to table the matter for a second time.
The request for the cell tower came from Apex Towers for T-Mobile service, with co-location space for up to three additional carriers in the future. The company hopes to construct the tower on a 59-acre property off Stuarts Draft Highway.
A vote on the proposed cell tower was tabled in January because not all the board members were present at the meeting. In January, 10 residents spoke against the construction of the tower, and nearly a dozen more submitted comments in writing. Only the property owner, James Kindig, spoke in favor.
On Thursday, the board voted unanimously to table the matter again to give Apex Towers more time to consider if moving the cell tower to another location on the same property was an option.
During Thursday's meeting, board members questioned Apex Towers on whether the tower could be moved deeper into the property and further away from neighboring homes.
Dale Hill, who represents Apex Towers, said the proposed location on the property was the optimum spot for the tower.
“As we talked about prior, these are white space areas that we’re trying to fill in with optimization through propagation studies and so forth placed the tower in that vicinity,” Hill said.
However, Hill said the monopole tower could possibly be moved up to 1,200 feet within the area. Moving the tower closer to the Kindig home may be a possibility, he said, but Apex Towers would have to conduct another study.
“That is the only area of the farm that I’m seeing that really backs right up to neighbors,” board vice chair Justine Tilghman said. “You wouldn’t have to go very far at all to get away from being right on top of residents. I realize we need cell towers, but it’s nice not to have it be controversial.”
Tilghman said the suggestion to move the tower on the same property is an attempt at a “compromise that allows the company to do what they need to do without antagonizing the neighbors.”
“If it’s pleasing to the board, we could move back to the east toward Stuarts Draft Highway and place it in that area and still maintain the setbacks,” Hill said.
Residents in attendance were audibly upset, shouting “no” and verbally questioning parts of the discussion.
The board of zoning appeals will take up the matter again at their March 5 meeting at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.