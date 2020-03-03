Twenty percent of registered Waynesboro voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary elections, officials said.
“Twenty percent turnout for a primary election is a good turnout,” said Waynesboro city registrar Lisa Jeffers.
This year’s turnout in Waynesboro was 8% higher than the 12% of eligible Waynesboro voters who participated in the 2016 primary.
By 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, 4% of registered Waynesboro voters had been to the polls. By noon, 8.9% of registered Waynesboro voters had been to the polls and 12.7% had voted by 3 p.m. Final count from the registrar’s office showed that 20% of the city’s total 13,677 registered voters participated in the election.
Jeffers said 97 people voted absentee this year.
Staunton had a 24% voter turnout Tuesday, as opposed to 37% turnout in the 2016 dual primary, said Staunton city registrar Molly Goldsmith.
Augusta County saw a 12.1% voter turnout out of 49,881 registered voters, said Augusta County registrar Constance Evans.
“I think this is a critical election,” said Stephanie Mullaney of Waynesboro after casting her vote Tuesday afternoon. “I think that we need somebody [for president] who is going to act toward unity and look out for those on the fringes. I’m very troubled by the attitude of ‘us vs. them’ when it comes to immigration, or really anybody that’s on the fringes. It’s a sad day when the leader of our country is promoting hate. I’ve always voted, but I feel like this year, we’re kind of at a point of, what do we want? Who do we want to be?”
Debra Banks, another Waynesboro voter, said she voted not only for herself, but for the sake of her new grandchild, who was born just a few weeks ago.
“This vote is for the young people,” Banks said. “I’ve lived a good life, but my vote still counts. I feel that this is for the future of my grandchild. I’m 65 years old, of course. It is so important that we all vote. This is so, so important. Our world is changing so drastically, and the people that are running our world are so discombobulated. I believe that we need a change. I feel that my vote today will help bring a change to this world. I may not see it, but my grandchild should see it. And I think about that. I may be gone, but this is going to help my grandson. This world is not the world that I came up in.”
Banks added that a core issue for her in selecting a presidential candidate in 2020 relates to affordable education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.