STAUNTON — The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind celebrated its 180th birthday on Friday with a rededication ceremony and celebration.
Two twin fountains located in front of the main hall were out of service for nearly 15 years. A third fountain on campus was taken down to put up flag poles. As part of their birthday celebration, VSDB repaired the two broken fountains and unveiled them at Friday morning’s ceremony.
“This is a really exciting day for VSDB,” said VSDB Superintendent Pat Trice. “One of the things that we wanted to do special today is rededicate the fountains that are here.”
Although the school was established in 1839, the fountains were installed in 1877. The school’s facilities department was able to repair both fountains leaving all original pieces intact except for the base.
“This is kind of our present to VSDB,” Trice said. “These are icon fountains. Everyone thinks of VSDB and you think of main hall, well now you think of these fountains. These guys have been here for a long time, so we are very proud to have them operational again.”
Following the rededication, the school hosted a celebration in Healy Auditorium for current students, alumni and members of the board of visitors. During the ceremony, former VSDB board of visitors member and alumni Virgil Cook addressed the packed auditorium.
Cook said his “lessons in ancient history” went back to 1944 when he arrived at the school on a rainy day.
“When I look back, the academic preparation that I was given while I was here was extremely good. As a result of that, I was able to enter a very competitive college...and spend 39 years teaching English at Virginia Tech,” Cook said. “Without the foundation that I got here, I don’t know that I ever would have done that. I had outstanding teachers who cared about their students. The demographics of the student body have changed, but we still fill an important niche in the education of the visually impaired and the hearing impaired.”
