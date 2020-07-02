Operation SOS came to Waynesboro’s Eagle’s Nest Airport on Thursday afternoon — but no one was in distress.
Instead, one 16-year-old pilot was swooping in to aid Augusta Health in the fight against COVID-19.
Operation SOS, short for “supplies over skies,” is an initiative to bring personal protective equipment to small hospitals in Maryland and Virginia. TJ Kim of McLean is the teenager behind the idea.
Kim is working toward his pilot’s certificate. Once school was closed and his spring lacrosse season at the Landon School in Maryland was cancelled because of COVID-19, he decided to jump into action.
“Me and my dad talked about it and kind of came up with a way to keep flying and help out the hospitals,” Kim said.
Kim’s initiative has received national media attention and has been featured on CNN and The Associated Press. He also was honored by President Donald Trump at the White House in May with four others during a presidential recognition ceremony titled “Hard Work, Heroism, and Hope.”
Kim was originally supposed to arrive June 19 at Eagle’s Nest Airport to drop off around 3,000 pieces of PPE to Augusta Health staff. However, poor weather caused the trip to be delayed until Thursday when skies were clear and temperatures were in the upper 80s.
Thursday’s Operation SOS was Kim’s 11th so far and ended up becoming the largest with 4,264 pieces of PPE delivered.
“We were planning to come two weeks ago, but weather didn’t work out so we had another week to gather,” he said.
Kim said the PPE is locally sourced from donations in his community. He flew out of Leesburg Airport with his instructor, Bobby Chahal.
“It was great, a little bumpy, but it was a perfect day,” Kim said of the less than one hour flight to Waynesboro.
Kim was greeted by Augusta Health staff including president and CEO Mary Mannix. Kim said Mannix was the first hospital CEO to greet him on one of his flights.
“(The PPE) is going to be used for patient care and protect our valued team members and keep everyone safe,” Mannix said.
The more than 4,000 pieces of PPE delivered by Kim included 2,500 Nitrile exam gloves, 500 vinyl exam gloves, 300 medical head covers, 300 medical shoe covers, 300 surgical masks, 180 respirator masks, 110 isolation gowns, 40 safety face shields, 20 hand sanitizers, 10 3M chemical splash resistant googles and 4 bottles of disinfectant cleaner wipes.
The 16-year-old said he hopes to keep going and find more hospitals to help through Operation SOS, “especially after I went to the first one I saw how perceptive they were.”
