One name was heard loud and clear in downtown Waynesboro on Wednesday afternoon.
George Floyd.
More than 100 community members gathered in front of the Thomas L. Gorsuch Municipal Court Building to protest violence against blacks in the United States.
The crowd said, “No peace. No justice.”
“All white people need to get together,” said Waynesboro resident Majesta Duncan at the protest on South Wayne Avenue. “We’re the ones who started this.”
The senseless deaths of Black Americans “is crazy," Duncan said. "This is 2020. We don’t stand for this.”
“We’re all here for the right reasons. What was his name?” Duncan said.
And with the crowd, Duncan said, “George Floyd.”
The rally was organized by Waynesboro STAND UP, a group created by Cameron Groot.
Groot, 19, a Waynesboro High School graduate, grew up in Verona before his family moved to Waynesboro in 2015.
“I want it to be our community,” Groot said of Waynesboro STAND UP. “I don’t want this organization to be my face or my name.”
The goal of Waynesboro STAND UP is to let police and local government know that community members “see what is going on," Groot said.
“We have to start locally," Groot said. "To make the biggest change we have to act locally."
Groot said systemic racism “happens all over the world,” but other countries handle it better than the U.S.
“Systemic racism began when people stepped foot on this land [now called the U.S.],” Groot said.
Native Americans were killed and Blacks were brought from Africa as slaves, he said
“The cis-white man runs this country,” Groot said.
The majority of killing of Americans is of black men in the U.S., according to Groot.
“This is not my fear — of getting pulled over and maybe killed,” Groot said. “And that is white privilege.”
Groot said he identifies as white, but his father is Moroccan and his mother is from Canada. Groot’s father immigrated to the U.S.
“At this point, America is so diverse, it really boggles my mind that Americans are not more accepting [of different races],” Groot said.
Groot said that his goal for Wednesday’s protest was “to gather our community together as much as possible,” and “to see our community come together for a cause.”
“It’s sad that black people have not had their voice heard for so long,” Groot said.
Waynesboro STAND UP’s goal “is to make sure our community can stand up for what we believe in.”
Groot said about 40 community members marched in Sunday’s event by Waynesboro STAND UP down Main Street. Waynesboro STAND UP will hold another protest starting at Constitution Park at 6 p.m. on Friday.
“Honestly, I would like to see our police department stand out with us,” Groot said.
After Friday’s protest, Groot said protests and marches by Waynesboro STAND UP will continue.
“I’m not sure where this is going to go, I just know this isn’t going to end,” Groot said.
Waynesboro STAND UP’s purpose will not end until Black Americans have the same rights as white Americans.
“This is about Black Lives Matter,” Groot said.
The protests and marches will stop when “black people are equivalent in every sense of the word.”
What happened in Minneapolis, Groot said, is a wake-up call for Americans.
“And I’m glad that Waynesboro is waking up and is standing up.”
Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short was at Wednesday’s protest as a supporter. He also attended Sunday’s protest in the city.
“My hope is people find ways to sustain their involvement,” Short said.
Short said it is encouraging to see residents get involved like the crowd who turned out Wednesday.
Three weeks ago, only 20 percent of Waynesboro residents voted in a local election.
“I certainly don’t give up, and I hope they don’t give up,” Short said of the protesters Wednesday.
Short said he will spend time to “create more opportunities for open lines of communication [between the community and police].”
He encouraged everyone to get involved and be engaged in their community.
Short said if it difficult to answer whether what is going on in the U.S. is not a problem in Waynesboro.
“I would say I have tremendous confidence in our police department and our police chief,” Short said.
Vicky Ferreira of Waynesboro recently served as Kanice Marshall’s campaign manager in Marshall’s run for Waynesboro City Council. Marshall’s was Ferreira’s sixth city council campaign in 14 years.
As a campaign manager and in encouraging residents to vote, Ferreira said she goes door to door and speaks with Waynesboro’s residents. And what she has seen is that Floyd’s death woke “everyone that there are core problems throughout society no matter what your race.”
Ferreira said she has realized white privilege is real and present in the U.S. because White Americans are able to live and work without fear.
“And I really believe that is what’s uniting this drive because now me as a white person has to take responsibility,” Ferreira said.
Wednesday’s was the fourth protest in a week that Ferreira attended, including Staunton’s on Saturday.
Residents need to vote in local elections to ensure their voices are heard, Ferreira said. To help with that, a voter registration drive will begin in the Lumos parking lot on Arch Avenue in Waynesboro at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“Your way of change is vote,” Ferreira said.
