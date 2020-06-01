STAUNTON — The Staunton-Augusta YMCA celebrated 25 years on Monday afternoon at its North Coalter Street location in Staunton with a drive-by celebration that included music and giveaways.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA’s building has been closed to patrons. However, staff still came together to mark the occasion by creating a drive through celebration in the parking lot.
Six staff members have been at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA since it opened on June 1, 1995 — Lisa Botkin, Carol Byrd, Avis Henderson, David Redman, Rhonda Shinaberry and Wendy Shutty.
Byrd, who started working full-time at the front desk and is now the active older adult coordinator, said Monday’s celebration gave staff a chance to see members they hadn’t seen in awhile since closing.
When Bryd started at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA she recalled about 2,000 members, a stark comparison to an estimated 8,000 members today.
“As the population has increased, I’ve seen programs increase,” she said. “The YMCA’s been known for many things throughout the years but here, for us, we’re a big family. We care about you, and we go above and beyond the membership and classes.”
Shutty, who started as a group fitness instructor and is now the fitness director, agreed that in the last 25 years there’s been more community involvement than ever.
The North Coalter Street building was the former Staunton Racquet Club. The YMCA also operated a second building in downtown Staunton, formerly the Staunton Athletic Club. The Staunton-Augusta YMCA closed the Tams Street location in 1988, selling it to Mary Baldwin College, now Mary Baldwin University.
Shinaberry, associate executive director, said the Staunton-Augusta YMCA has “grown tremendously from primarily an adult fitness and racquet sports facility to something for everyone” and sees that growth continuing in the future.
Originally a member of the Staunton Racquet Club before transferring her membership to the Staunton-Augusta YMCA 25 years ago, Diane Kent said the YMCA offers a variety of options. Kent visits the YMCA at least three times a week, primarily using the pool, and still sports a membership card that shows a join date of June 1, 1995.
“I think of the Y being in place in our country for generations, and now it's an international effort. To me that speaks volumes to how they are community oriented — look what they’re doing today,” Kent said. “I think that says a lot about the organization in our country and, certainly, this particular Y seems to fit with that value system.”
