Waynesboro City Council passed a 2021 fiscal year budget Thursday that includes no real estate or fee increases for city residents, but reflects the devastating economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
Waynesboro residents will continue to pay the same 90 cents per $100 real estate tax rate they are now assessed on homes and land.
The $50.644 million general fund budget passed by a unanimous 5-0 council vote, is 2 percent less than the current city budget. City government projects a $4.2 million shortfall in the 2021 budget that must be offset by a combination of reserve funds, spending cuts and level funding to the city schools.
Mayor Terry Short said he and fellow members of council are “disappointed” with the choices, but hope the conservative budgeting will pay off. Short said the city is still uncertain about how the next several months will play out.
City Manager Mike Hamp said the budget process began months ago in an optimistic fashion. He said the developments surrounding the coronavirus have drastically changed that initial hope. Hamp said it is important to have “agility” as a theme moving forward in the coming months.
Deputy Waynesboro City Manager Jim Shaw said the city is anticipating a loss of sales, meals and lodging taxes. The city’s projections are that there would be a 25 percent drop in meals taxes and business and professional license fees. Shaw said the city also is bracing for a slower collection of delinquent property taxes in light of the coronavirus layoffs and furloughs city residents are dealing with. Estimates are a 2.5 percent drop in real estate tax collections.
Shaw said the city should know late this year how the current crisis situation would impact revenues.
“When we get to November and December we may have a sense of recovery,” he said.
Waynesboro plans to tap a revenue stabilization fund for $432,000 of the shortfall. Shaw said $1.35 million would come from a deferred capital improvements program.
The city will also implement six days of furloughs for city workers who are not public safety workers or those workers who make less than $15 an hour, and save on materials and equipment purchases as well as positions. The department cuts add up to $951,000, according to Shaw.
The city had planned to include a 3 percent merit increase for employees, but that has been eliminated.
Shaw said the level funding for the Waynesboro Schools in the 2021 budget represents a $500,000 savings over the initial recommended funds going to the schools.
The pandemic has already impacted Waynesboro’ in the current city budget, which ends on June 30. Shaw said the city has frozen spending and hiring to help balance a $1.9 million shortfall in the current budget.
