Every Tuesday night after regular business hours, Luke’s Hobbies is home to “Mean Green,” “Shark” and “Angry Bird” — all names of slot cars that race on the downtown Waynesboro store’s quarter-mile track.
Inside, there’s a crowd of ages 13 to upper 70s and 80s. Some are local, some are out-of-towners; most are regulars, a few are new; and while a majority are men, women also are in attendance.
The group of about 25 is there for the same thing — open bracket slot car drag racing.
Owner Lucas Harman recently restarted the racing events after being forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While closed, Harman met with patrons by appointment only and halted the slot car racing events. Now back to regular business hours, Harman is open while adhering to a half capacity limit. In addition to the Tuesday races, Luke’s Hobbies also has added slot car races every other Friday and reached capacity at its last Friday event.
“The Fridays have been a big hit,” said Harman. “I’m excited for this Friday when the executive order changes to (a maximum capacity) of 50. Our occupancy is 50 anyway, so we can do our normal thing.”
As participants line up and down the quarter-mile track and hang out in “the pits,” Harman makes announcements throughout the competition on bracket pairings. With 50 cars in Tuesday’s lineup, the event lasted about two hours.
“It’s good, clean family fun. It’s great for kids and adults alike,” Harman said. “I’ve met a lot of what I consider good, close friends through slot car racing. It’s just a good group of guys and gals to hang out with.”
The open bracket slot car race differs from a heads-up race where participants leave at the same time and the first to the finish wins. In an open bracket, racers try to finish as close as possible to their predicted finish time, known as their dial-in time. However, if a racer finishes faster than their predicted dial-in time, they’re disqualified.
“A bracket race means that it takes the fast car out of the mix,” Harman said. “So, if you have one person on a slow car and one person on a fast car, a bracket race provides that handicap for a slow car and fast car to finish at the same time.”
Slot car racing is a niche sport, Harman said, but first-timers can test it out at Luke’s Hobbies with a free entry. After that, cars can be rented for $5 an hour, or those with their own car can pay $5 to play all day. All materials needed for a customized slot car can be found right at Luke’s with workbenches available for Harman to help in piecing it together.
“We have tons of parts, probably the biggest selection in the state of Virginia, as far as slot car parts go. We have everything here to build it yourself. I teach people how to build cars, and I’ve sat with quite a few people. I’ll tell them what to do, and they’ll take off with it,” he said.
When Harman opened the hobby shop in November of last year, he also debuted a custom-built track — the largest of its kind in Virginia. Since opening, the track has been replaced, but still plays host to the longest slot car race track.
Brian Veney of Stuarts Draft said Luke’s Hobbies has one of the nicest tracks in the area. Veney regularly attends slot car races and has about 30 cars of his own. He admits he tried it once “and was hooked.”
“It’s a good, clean sport. You can put in it what you want and what you can afford. We’re fortunate to have this in this area,” Veney, 52, said. “It’s one of those deals where if you come down here, Luke will put you on a car and a controller and let you try going down the track and that usually does it — that’s all it took for me.”
For Judy Marrs of Waynesboro, the crowd at Luke’s Hobbies offers a fun environment to relax. She has been racing for roughly 3 years and has about 50 cars herself. Even so, Marrs would like to see even more women attend the events in the future.
“It’s like a big family. They pick on me, and I give it right back,” Marrs, 50, said.
For 21-year-old Lance Howdyshell, who formerly owned 540 Outlaws Drag Strip in Verona, slot car racing gave his family something to do together.
Bringing families and people of all ages together is something Harman said he wanted to do from the beginning.
“It’s fun to create something, and this is a hobby that you can do from young to old, from a 5-year-old child to an 80-year-old grandparent,” Harman said. “They can build and create something together. It doesn’t require a lot of money, and it taps into your creative side, from mild to wild.”
