Less than a week after Accordius Health in Waynesboro confirmed one resident had tested positive for COVID-19, an administrator said Monday that two subsequent tests have come back negative for the virus.
“Right now, we just don’t know if it was a false positive or not,” administrator Courtney Collier said. “We’re continuing to treat them as if it’s positive just for the safety of everyone, but we have had no further positive cases.”
The resident at the long-term care facility has been isolated since April 28 and remains isolated despite the two negative tests since then. Removing the resident from isolation would be a decision made alongside the health department, Collier said.
Collier also noted that the facility is doing extra vitals on all 84 of its residents. Anyone with any symptom that could be related to COVID-19 is isolated and tested.
“At this point, we’re recommended to put them in isolation so we’re following CDC guidelines and working with the health departments,” Collier said.
Staff are working “very hard to prevent the virus from coming in or spreading throughout the facility," she said.
“They’re being absolute rockstars and doing a great job taking care of people,” she said. “We just want (families) to know that we will let them know if anything changes with their family members here. We’re available if they have any questions.”
Accordius Health, a North Carolina based company, also operates a Harrisonburg location. The Harrisonburg location said in April that 81 residents had tested positive at its facility. In addition, almost half of the Harrisonburg location’s 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. As of April 28, the Harrisonburg facility had recorded 21 deaths.
According to Virginia’s Department of Health on Monday, 239 outbreaks were reported throughout the Commonwealth. VDH defines an outbreak as a congregate setting with at least two lab confirmed cases. Of those 239 outbreaks, 140 are long-term care facilities. As of Monday, long-term care facilities had 2,766 reported COVID-19 cases and 382 deaths.
“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned,” Central Shenandoah Health District Director Laura Kornegay said in a release last month. “Unfortunately, we’ve learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19.”
In Virginia, data as of Monday shows those 60 and older make up 5,589 of the current 19,491 total, or roughly 29% of all cases.
