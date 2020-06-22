Free high-speed internet is now available for use in Waynesboro after the city and Lumos Networks announced Monday its first community hot spot.
The hot spot is open to public use at the Constitution Park pavilion, the adjoining Arch Avenue Parking lot and a portion of the South River Greenway trail. The high-speed fiber internet is accessible 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 2-hour max usage limit per day.
Waynesboro mayor Terry Short said Monday that the idea came to be after the COVID-19 pandemic kept school-aged children and their families at home who needed access to resources.
A community survey sent out by Waynesboro Public Schools showed nearly 100 households with school-aged children had no access to internet.
"It became a real equity issue here in the city," said Short. "With that, we reached out to our friends at Lumos to say, 'We have this community need' and we are so grateful that they said, 'We're here.'"
The location for the hot spot was chosen as a central location in the city from the households that were identified as having no internet access. Short said that the location also is significant because of its proximity to the South River Greenway trail, which will allow city residents to walk to Constitution Park pavilion without having to cross a street.
"It conveniently is located right off our award-winning Greenway Trail. Families and school children will be able to come here, receive homework assignments, return homework assignments, apply for employment, learn about resources, and come to this location without ever actually crossing a street," Short said.
Senior Director of Marketing at Lumos Networks Rob Cale said the operating area for the hot spot is about 100 yards in each direction. The fiber-enabled WiFi makes it a more reliable internet connection, Cale noted.
"I think this is a great example of when you see a problem, you do something. When you see an opportunity, you do something. And when you have community partners that rally behind a good idea, good things happen," Short said.
