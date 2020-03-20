Students are home from school, parents are working from home.
But is someone missing from your home?
Now might be the perfect time to adopt or foster a furry family member.
“Of course, our concern is for the safety of folks in our community,” said Augusta Regional SPCA Executive Director Debbie Caywood.
The SPCA’s staff will continue to stay at the Staunton facility to care for the animals.
“But our main goal is to try to keep our facility as clean as possible,” Caywood said.
The SPCA will evaluate the situation daily, according to Caywood.
Caywood said the situation has pros and cons for the SPCA.
“It’s a perfect time if we can get people into the facility,” Caywood said and get cats and dogs adopted of fostered.
However, the SPCA had a wellness clinic scheduled for Tuesday which had to be cancelled.
“We felt that we would be jeopardizing the health and safety of our community,” Caywood said of the wellness clinic.
The clinic will be rescheduled at a later date, but now the SPCA has to consider rescheduling a fundraising event on May 16 at Barren Ridge Vineyards.
Caywood said coronavirus will have the biggest impact on the SPCA’s fundraising efforts.
“All of these are concerns that we’re looking at, and hoping this will be resolved and everyone will be healthy,” Caywood said.
In the meantime, the SPCA will keep its animals safe and healthy and work on getting each cat and dog adopted.
A transport of animals left the SPCA a week ago, which gave staff extra time to surface clean the building until more animals will be available Thursday for adoption and foster.
Caywood said the SPCA is cleaning with the same products it usually cleans with, but is cleaning doorknobs and counter tops. The products take care of most viruses.
Individuals and families serious about adopting cats or dogs are encouraged to visit the SPCA. However, Caywood said anyone wanting to just socialize with the animals are encouraged to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
The SPCA is making sure only 10 visitors at a time enter the building, Caywood said, in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines.
Meanwhile, the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst is requesting the public call before visiting.
“We want, to the extent possible, limit face to face,” Hamp said.
The shelter’s small lobby area cannot accommodate a large number of individuals, so “legitimate and genuine foster or adopt” individuals are welcome, but should call the shelter before visiting.
The center serves as the local animal shelter and also where the city’s animal control takes animals.
But, Hamp said, the city also has to keep the shelter’s staff safe so that they can keep the shelter running.
“These services are core and essential and we want to maintain those,” said Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp.
