Both Waynesboro and Augusta County libraries said Monday they were closing their doors to patrons through April 15 in the wake of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
"The health and safety of the citizens of Waynesboro is the library's top priority," Waynesboro Public Library said in a statement. "Based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, we are closing."
Waynesboro Public Library said they would not be charging late fess during their closure, and encouraged patrons to take advantage of online resources including electronic books and audiobooks at www.waynesboropubliclibrary.org.
Staff can be reached by phone Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (540) 942-6746.
In addition to Waynesboro's library, all Augusta County Library locations also closed Monday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, the Augusta County Library will offer curbside service at the Churchville and Fishersville locations where staff members will bring patrons their requested checked out materials to their cars.
Augusta County Library's online resources including e-books, audiobooks, magazines, movies and more can be found at www.augustacountylibrary.org/apps.
