A Waynesboro boy was seriously hurt Friday after riding his bike into traffic.
Waynesboro Police Department and Waynesboro Fire & Rescue Squad responded to a call at the intersection of South Wayne Avenue and 13th Street at 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release, after a bicycle ridden by a 13-year-old boy struck an enclosed trailer being pulled by a Ford truck.
The Ford pickup, being driven by a 54-year-old Staunton man, was traveling south on South Wayne Avenue when, according to witnesses, the boy rode his bike onto Wayne Avenue at the intersection from 13 Street without stopping before entering the street.
The boy and bicycle partially went under the trailer before becoming struck by the wheels.
The boy was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville, then airlifted to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville in critical condition.
