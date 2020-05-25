The Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is usually the group helping the community between after school care, handing out meals and summer camps for youth. Now the organization is turning to the community for support after a kitchen fire caused six-figures worth of damage to their Waynesboro building.
Two days after a kitchen fire gutted a portion of the inside of its East Main Street building, the organization launched a GoFundMe page to begin the process of rebuilding.
Tom Hardiman, treasurer of the board, created the GoFundMe to speed up the process of reopening, as well as pay for out-of-pocket expenses that insurance might not cover. GoFundMe also has a quick donating process and allows for smaller donations.
“I just knew we were going to have a lot of out-of-pocket expenses, the deductible for one,” Hardiman said. “I knew we could get open faster if we had some cash on hand instead of waiting on an insurance settlement. Instead of starting then, we wanted to start now with the clean up and rebuilding.”
Hardiman said the group is still working with its insurance company for a final assessment on the damage. With heavy fire, smoke and water damage to the kitchen, moderate heat and water damage to adjacent rooms and smoke damage to the entire building, the Waynesboro fire marshal’s office estimated $120,000 in damages.
At the time of the fire, the Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro had reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide childcare services for children of essential workers. They had been open for about two weeks and had five children enrolled, Hardiman said.
“We had just had this little bit of hope when we opened back up, and then this happened,” he said.
The Waynesboro fire marshal’s office said four employees were inside when the fire occurred around 8:30 a.m. on May 15. No children were in the building, and all of the employees were able to safely evacuate.
The cause of the fire, according to the fire marshal’s office, was “combustibles too close to a fire source.” While staff cleaned and moved about the kitchen the stove was accidentally turned on which caught nearby items on fire, the fire department said.
Since the kitchen is located in the middle of the building, the fire department suggested when rebuilding to move it to another location in the building. The Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County has owned the building since 1998.
“With this, we’re thinking with the building empty and it gutted would be a good time to put the pieces back together where we want to instead of exactly where they were,” Hardiman said. “We’re going to reassess everything once we get the insurance settlement and try to lay it out in the most efficient way possible.”
The money from the GoFundMe will go “right back into the building,” Hardiman noted. The city of Staunton allows the organization to use the Booker T. Washington Community Center, and the group will serve Waynesboro children from that location for the time being.
The thing that the Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is most concerned with is continuing to provide services in the community with or without a building. Hardiman said they still plan to provide services in Waynesboro, but those services “may look a little different.”
“It started with COVID, but certainly now, how do we serve and reach kids without a building? Do we work with local churches or schools? Are there remote mentoring programs? Those are the things that are all on the table now. We want to be a resource to the youth, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be in that building,” Hardiman said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic the Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro was serving between 125 and 150 children, mostly elementary school aged, through after school programs. Hardiman said their goal is to be ready to reopen in the fall, if and when schools open again.
As a nonprofit organization that generally raises enough through grants, fundraisers and donations to cover expenses, the Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County did not have emergency funding set aside. For the last 3 to 4 years, Hardiman said there’s been “no margin for error.”
“It’s challenging enough to get money just to cover operations. We’ve never had enough for any type of capital campaign or improvements or emergency fund,” he said. “We’ve had little to no reserves for the past 5 years which, as the treasurer, is a little scary when you’re operating a $500,000 nonprofit.”
Hardiman said he’s been “overwhelmed” by the community’s response so far since the fire. Less than a week after the GoFundMe’s creation, it reached $5,000 in donations — halfway to a goal of $10,000.
“We think we’re providing a really invaluable service to a lot of these kids, and we’re just really wanting to get our doors back open to help,” Hardiman said. “We’re going to be able to open sooner if we get more community support. I know it’s not the best time to be asking for donations, but every $5 or $10 donation helps us get the doors open.”
