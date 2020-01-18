On Sunday at St. James Baptist Church, 1094 Albemarle Ave. in Waynesboro, the public is invited by the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP to celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 4 p.m.
Rev. Eric Luck will be the guest speaker and Wings of Faith from White Hall, Virginia will perform.
“Keep the dream alive,” said Roosevelt F. Miller, 70, of Waynesboro. “And how I view [King], I view him in the way of a true hero.”
Miller, a member of the NAACP for 15 years and of the Waynesboro Branch for four years, said that King put aside his own desires in life to give voice to the voiceless in the United States, and to open “the eyes of a nation that had blinders on.”
“The dream he had is still very much alive, and it will never die,” Miller said.
He added that King’s last speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” in Memphis, Tennessee on April 3, 1968 was King proselytizing.
“He didn’t know what was going to happen the next day,” Miller said.
In his speech, King, who was in Memphis to support the black sanitary public works employees, said difficult times were ahead, but it did not matter because he had been to the mountaintop.
“And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land,” King went on to say.
On the evening of April 4, King was shot and killed. He was 39 years old.
Miller said that since King’s sacrifice, black Americans “have made strides.” A black man was elected president of the United States in 2008 and 2012.
What is important is that we love each other, Miller said, as King taught.
“It’s just unfortunate that we still have those who hate,” he said.
King “represented equality for all mankind.”
Miller said conditions for black Americans have gotten better “but we still have a ways to go.” And today’s youth who were not around when King was alive cannot see the progress that has been made “because they’re in the progress.”
Joyce Colemon is president of the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP.
She said that “just remembering Dr. King and what he stood for as a man, as a husband and as a father is so humbling to me.”
“Dr. King was definitely a man who cared and was deeply concerned for humanity,” said Colemon. “He was one who demonstrated moral and values, love, compassion, peace and integrity for humanity.”
For Colemon, King was “a great prophet of God and love was in the forefront of his journey.” King believed as she does that we should treat others as we want to be treated.
“Remembering another saying that rings so true today and especially in these difficult days, [King] spoke of: ‘Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.’ This is what the world needs now is love, sweet love. Love is one of the most powerful gifts one can possess,” Colemon said.
Ronald Pierce, 71, of Waynesboro is vice president of the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP.
“I think that Dr. King was an established leader for African-Americans, and I think he’ll remain one in history for what he did, his work,” said Pierce.
King inspired black Americans to join together, according to Pierce.
“He’s an inspiration. He’s a role model. He has taught us a lot about who we are and what we can be,” Pierce said.
Pierce said he hopes that anyone who comes to Sunday’s celebration leaves with the understanding that the NAACP is “an intricate part of the community of Waynesboro.” Whether the branch is small or large, it is part of the Waynesboro community, and everyone has an opportunity to attend events like Sunday’s celebration and learn.
The Waynesboro Branch is “not pushing for anything” with events like Sunday’s except equality for all.
The organization has been faithful to black Americans, but its goal is keep society moving forward for all Americans.
“I think that we all should become members of the NAACP. We all need a spokesperson,” Pierce said.
Some groups in America need someone to stand up for them, and during King’s time, he stood up, but now America is “regressing back.”
“We need people to stand forward for all people in our society so that we can have a voice,” Pierce said.
A.J. Young Jr. is area coordinator for the Shenandoah Valley’s Poor People’s Campaign.
Young, who lives in Stuarts Draft but is about to move to Waynesboro, said that the campaign has 200 local members.
“Before [King] passed, this campaign was his brainchild,” said Young.
After King’s death in 1968, the campaign was picked up by Dr. William Barber II, then-president of the NAACP in North Carolina, and Pastor Liz Theoharis, and spread to 45 states.
After a break in activity, the campaign began again in 2016, according to Young.
“It is a movement about the people,” Young said.
He added that the movement is not partisan, but inclusive of all races, genders, economic classes and faiths.
The Poor People’s Campaign does not pick political sides, Young said.
“We encourage our people to speak the language of the poor,” he said. The campaign seeks to put names to the faces of a community’s poor and homeless.
Waynesboro has the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, which coordinates cold weather overnight shelters at local churches throughout the winter for the homeless, however, a day shelter does not exist.
“People have to make some hard decisions about whether they’re going to buy medicine or buy food or pay rent,” Young said.
If you do not have an address, it is difficult to get a job, then when you have a job, the wage is not livable and transportation can be another problem.
Young said BRITE is a wonderful resource for the homeless in the Valley.
Sunday’s celebration of King is “most definitely” important to the campaign, Young said.
“A lot of what we both believe and champion overlap,” Young said of the campaign and the NAACP.
The Shenandoah Valley’s campaign will celebrate its launch Friday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church, 565 Pine Ave., Waynesboro, at 6:30 p.m.
A free will offering will be collected during Sunday’s celebration.
