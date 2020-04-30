A number of summer city events have been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to combat significant revenue losses, the city of Waynesboro announced Thursday.
Family Fiestas, Groovin' on the Greenway and Summer Extravaganza have been cancelled, joining a list of city events scheduled to take place before June 10 that were already cancelled.
In addition, the Summer Extravaganza 5K and 10K, Totally 80's 8K and the Fun2Run Kids Mud Run have been cancelled. Since the Park to Park half marathon was already cancelled, the only remaining Run the Valley race is the Fall Foliage 5K/10K, currently scheduled for Oct. 10.
Waynesboro Parks and Rec said Thursday that while the Fall Foliage race is not cancelled, registration is currently on hold.
The city also announced that the War Memorial Pool will not open for the 2020 season, meaning swim lessons and Park Piranha swim team will not be offered.
"As a consequence of the coronavirus, the city is faced with a significant loss of revenue from the meals and lodging tax and must make some tough choices in order to compensate for these losses, but more importantly, it must safeguard its residents and visitors," a statement from the city said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.