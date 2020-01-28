Waynesboro officials took a step toward helping connect the Valley with Charlottesville on Monday night.
Waynesboro City Council voted to financially support the Afton Express, a proposed BRITE Bus transit service that will connect Staunton and Charlottesville with stops in Waynesboro and Fishersville, at it’s regular meeting.
Charlottesville stops will include the University of Virginia, University of Virginia Medical Center, downtown Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Amtrak station if requested by a passenger. A passenger may also request to be dropped off at the current Waynesboro BRITE Hub.
Staunton and Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, as well as Augusta and Albemarle counties have also agreed to support the proposed bus route.
“The need for transit service to connect the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville has been discussed for many years and has been identified in various transportation planning documents,” said Nancy Gourley, transit manager for Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, which also manages the BRITE public transportation service.
Most commuting trips to Charlottesville begin or end in Waynesboro, Staunton, Fishersville or Stuarts Draft, with Waynesboro being the highest trip origin and destination spot, Gourley said. Officials expect Afton Express will service about 90 riders a day.
A passenger survey was administered as a key part of the feasibility study in 2017 and 600 commuters responded.
“96% of those 600 respondents said there was definitely a need to have this kind of public transportation service,” Gourley said. “Current commuters in this corridor reported the following trip purposes: 63% for work, 11% to run errands, 6% to access medical services, 5% to access educational opportunities and the rest were mixed.”
Data provided by UVa, which employs 20,583 individuals according to Gourley, showed about 1,500 of UVa employees commute from the Shenandoah Valley, with almost 1,000 commuters living within a five-mile radius of the Waynesboro park and ride and the city of Staunton.
Upon its completion, the feasibility study report was presented to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) for review and guidance on possible next steps. DRPT then contracted with consultant Kimley-Horn to further studies, confirm demand for the service, identify potential funding sources and develop a budget and service plan. A stakeholder group comprised of representatives from multiple jurisdictions, as well as the University of Virginia, was assembled to work with the consultant as plans developed.
Afton Express may look to add stops in Crozet, at Fifth Street Station in Charlottesville and the Pantops area in the future.
The goal is to obtain three 32-passenger buses, two of which would run daily, leaving one as a spare. All buses would be ADA-compliant, equipped with wheelchair accessibility, and would have clean diesel engines, said Gourley.
Four trips would be made during morning peak commute periods, between 5:15 and 9:25 a.m., and four more during peak evening periods, between 3 and 7:10 p.m. The buses would pick up or drop off passengers at designated stops once an hour.
The first 30 days of service would be free of charge for commuters to try the system before fares of $3 for one-way transportation would be implemented. Discounted passes would be available for frequent users of the Afton Express.
