At its Thursday evening meeting, Waynesboro’s City Council approved a 213-lot residential subdivision to be constructed on the city’s north end.
The request for the subdivision was a by-right request, meaning the applicant has the right to develop the property so long as it follows city ordinances.
Waynesboro’s Director of Planning Luke Juday said at an April 27 public hearing that council members could only decide if the applicant met the city’s standards of what a subdivision should be or not.
The subdivision will create 213 new single-family homes on a more than 66-acre lot located on Ivy Street in Waynesboro toward Hermitage and north of Claybrook Drive. The area is currently largely wooded and vacant, and Waynesboro’s comprehensive plan calls for low-density residential in that area, meaning single-family homes only at a maximum density of 3.5 units per acre.
However, the city has a cluster development ordinance that the applicants are using in this case to cluster homes together on smaller lots and reserve the remainder of the property as open space without exceeding 3.5 units per acre.
The applicant, Q, LLC — Milestone Partners of Charlottesville, said at last month’s public hearing that they hope to construct phase one “as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.