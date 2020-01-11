Waynesboro might become the next municipality in Virginia to take aim at anticipated gun control laws.
“We certainly are mindful of the conversations that have taken place all over the Commonwealth,” said Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short.
Council members have heard from many concerned citizens regarding pre-filed gun control legislation, Short said. Because of the amount of interest, council will hold a special hearing on Monday at 7 p.m. at Kate Collins Middle School on 1625 Ivy Street in Waynesboro.
“We want to be known as a community that invites and responds in a meaningful way and provides opportunities for its citizens to speak and share issues with their elected individuals,” Short said.
A sign-up sheet will be available for citizens to register to speak specifically regarding their thoughts on the ongoing Second Amendment sanctuary issue preceeding the regular business meeting, he said.
The debate has been going back and forth in Waynesboro for the past few months since numerous cities and counties across Virginia have adopted resolutions to label themselves as “Second Amendment sanctuaries.” Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution in November. The movement is a response to proposed gun legislation filed for the 2020 General Assembly.
Residents have voiced opinions in favor of and against the notion of Waynesboro becoming officially labeled as a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
“We’ve certainly heard from a number of folks, and I think having a resolution that acknowledges the perspectives that we’ve heard, that’s right-sized for Waynesboro, is something that this council wants to achieve,” Short said. “I think we’re going to be active and good listeners. We want folks to know that we’ve heard their concerns and respond in a way that’s right for our cities.”
Short said that any resolution he would support has to be solution-oriented.
“Nobody runs for public office without wanting to solve problems,” he said. “We all run to serve our community, to solve problems. I’m certainly not going to speak on the part of other members, but I think certainly overall there’s a consensus that we need to do what’s right for our city.”
Meetings are broadcast live on the cable government channel, then rebroadcasted at 2 a.m., 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.
Meetings can also be watched on Youtube at youtube.com/channel/UCxPGE-c0B8mvJdNt FFKJ-uA.
