Waynesboro City Council members received a glimpse at the city’s more than $53 million budget for 2021 on Monday night during a special called work session held remotely via Zoom. The proposed budget is a $1.38 million, or 2.6%, increase from the previous year.
Although Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw previously said the city could possibly explore a 6-month budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaw said Monday the city chose to prepare a year-long budget because of potential legal ramifications and the time the budget takes to prepare.
“I think we had hoped there would be some advantage to a six-month budget, but the more we examine it, I think the more challenging we find the proposition,” said Shaw.
City manager Mike Hamp noted that revenues, especially meals, lodging and sales tax, will likely drop “immediately and potentially significantly” because of the pandemic.
“There’s a real concern that at a national and even global level a recession is in the making which would affect revenues beyond those aforementioned meals, lodging and sales tax for a longer term,” Hamp said.
Hamp added that the timing of the current fiscal crisis “could not be worse,” and that the city’s revenue projections may be “seriously flawed, but yet we do not know to what extent, nor do we have a reliable way of predicting the depth or duration of the current economic downturn.”
Staff has experience in navigating “difficult financial waters,” Hamp noted.
“We start from a healthy place, not super healthy, but healthy enough to buy some time as we assess the challenges we’re facing. It’s a complex situation. Unlike navigating the recession where we could fairly easily match expenditure reductions with known revenue reductions, we’re fighting conflicting and often competing forces in this environment,” Hamp said.
At council’s fall budget retreat, its five budget priorities were identified as employee compensation, schools, continuing capital improvement programs, maintaining levels of service and communication. Shaw said Monday that council may have to “continually reconsider priorities” in the budget review process.
The biggest changes in this year’s proposed budget involve employee compensation and benefits, Shaw said, which account for about $810,000 of new expenditure. The city also has an increase of about $236,000 of its portion owed to Middle River Regional Jail and Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center. School funding costs increased by about $730,000. Debt service decreases by about $103,000 and capital projects decrease nearly $700,000 in the proposed budget.
The city’s proposed budget does not suggest an increase in current water rates. However, it does propose a 1.5% increase in sewer rates, an increase in stormwater utility fees and a $1 per month increase on refuse collection rates. Those funds will be used primarily to fund capital projects in the near future, Shaw said.
“Our idea would be that we would start to set aside some money in anticipation of those capital projects,” Shaw said. “We put this budget together...before the current coronavirus-related economic downturn, so we recognize that maybe some of the proposals that we’re making are less popular today.”
The proposed budget does include two new city positions — a deputy clerk at the circuit court paid for by the clerk of court from various court funds, and a part-time fire inspector funded through the state fire board.
Multiple positions that were requested are not currently funded in the proposed budget, including an assistant voting registrar, 11 police officer positions and six firefighters.
After receiving the city manager’s proposed budget presentation, council members agreed to move their previously scheduled April 15 budget work session to April 27, as well as move the budget public hearing from April 27 to May 7.
After a public hearing on the budget, the city can only decrease the budget through amendments without holding an additional public hearing. An amendment to increase the budget by more than 1% requires a new public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.