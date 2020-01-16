The Waynesboro Country Club announced Thursday that the golf and country clubs assests have been acquired by River City Collective, LLC.
In a released statement, River City Collective said it "would work closely with members and community partners to continue the clubs revitalization efforts along with its transition to a private facility."
Additional information on the acquisition is expected to be released in early February.
In November of 2015, board members of the Waynesboro Country Club voted to make it semi-private in an effort to combat a large amount of debt.
The club was bought at auction for just under $900,000 in February 2017 by Kenneth Bradley and Jim Critzer. Years of declining membership and failure to pay a $750,000 loan led to the foreclosure sale.
The Waynesboro Country Club was established in 1950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.