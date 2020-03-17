Waynesboro officials are encouraging residents to vote by mail in May’s council and school board elections.
Lisa Jeffers, Waynesboro's general registrar, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon in light of COVID-19 precautions.
“The health and wellbeing of our dedicated staff, as well as our voters are our number one priority,” Jeffers said in a press release. “In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health and safety of our voters and staff, the Waynesboro City Voter Registration Offices are encouraging the use of absentee voting by mail, using the absentee code 2A.”
The deadline to request a ballot for the May 5 election is April 28, according to the press release. The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 13.
Voters may request an absentee ballot at elections.virginia.gov. They may also contact the city registrar to request an absentee ballot by emailing jefferslp@ci.waynesboro.va.us or calling (540) 942-6620.
