Waynesboro fire chief James Bradley wrapped up a 38-year career with the city of Waynesboro’s fire department on Friday.
Bradley was driven to his home in a fire engine as his family waited with signs of congratulations as part of the celebration.
Known to many as “Jimmy,” Bradley progressed through the ranks at the fire department after starting out as a volunteer in 1982. He made captain in 1996 and deputy chief in 2008 before being promoted to chief in 2016 after Charles Scott retired.
“As a firefighter, he was a sponge. He spent hours upon hours mastering his craft practically and intellectually, and through training and education he quickly made himself someone that others respected and looked up to,” Scott, who worked with Bradley on shift as his captain, said.
Ginny Henderson, administrative assistant to the chief who has worked with Bradley since 1988, said she was thankful and honored to be his assistant and work closely with him each day.
Deputy fire marshal George Fitzgerald described Bradley as an intelligent person who knows a lot about Waynesboro and cares about the citizens who live in the city.
“He was a chief that tried his best to manage politics and department policies while showing a compassion toward the staff employed within the department. He served the city well, and his knowledge will be greatly missed moving forward,” Fitzgerald said.
Retired chief Scott agreed.
“As a shift captain and deputy chief, chief Bradley became one of my most trusted and respected employees. He gave me balance when I needed it and truth when I needed that more than balance,” Scott said. “While I have many fond memories of chief Bradley during his career with the city of Waynesboro fire department, my greatest joy comes from the continued friendship we share to this day. I would like to thank chief Bradley for all he has done for the WFD, myself and the fire service community and wish him and Kimberly the best in his retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.